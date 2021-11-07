Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.44. 932,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $161.20 and a 52-week high of $254.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 328.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.