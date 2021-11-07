JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of FROG traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 4,744,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,762. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

