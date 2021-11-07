Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.59. 311,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,829. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $189.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

