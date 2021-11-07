Gala (GALA) Hits Market Cap of $630.69 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Gala has a total market cap of $630.69 million and $49.54 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

