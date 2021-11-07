Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Billion

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00003898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $26.70 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

