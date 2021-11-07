SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $11.35 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00081272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00080031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00097892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.11 or 0.07179176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.68 or 0.95576558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.87 or 0.00780027 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEMOONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.