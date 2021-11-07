JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JDSPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS JDSPY remained flat at $$15.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

