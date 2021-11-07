Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of BZZUY remained flat at $$11.61 during midday trading on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

