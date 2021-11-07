Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. 993,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,426. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

