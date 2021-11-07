Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issues Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 89.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 1,863,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,691. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

