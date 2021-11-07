Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings of $5.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.12 and the lowest is $4.96. Celanese posted earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $18.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.25 to $18.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

NYSE CE traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 680,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,040. Celanese has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.