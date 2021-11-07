Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 138,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

