Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 133,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

