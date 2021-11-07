SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $328.70 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $328.70 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00253751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

