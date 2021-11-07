Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.79 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $47.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,630,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.93.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,911,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

