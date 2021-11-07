Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.79 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $47.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,630,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.93.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
