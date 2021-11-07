Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

MXL traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 834,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -450.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 24,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

