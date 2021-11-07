Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $527.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.00 million and the lowest is $470.53 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,500. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 48.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,341.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

