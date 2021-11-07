Analysts Set Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) PT at GBX 217.67

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of LON:SPI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 241.50 ($3.16). 367,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,562. The stock has a market capitalization of £968.64 million and a PE ratio of -54.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 127.60 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

