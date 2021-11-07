REPO (REPO) Market Cap Tops $8.45 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $8.45 million and $5.07 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00080243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00080307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,791.41 or 1.00142755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.97 or 0.07146897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00787493 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

