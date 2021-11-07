GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $187,681.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $187,681.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00080243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00080307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,791.41 or 1.00142755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.97 or 0.07146897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00787493 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

