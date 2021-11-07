Playkey (PKT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $115,668.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $411,428.22 and approximately $115,668.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00050476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00243312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00099700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

