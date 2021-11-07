Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $7.00-7.10 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$7.100 EPS.

NSIT traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.99. 279,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

A number of analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,732 shares of company stock worth $1,146,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

