Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.58. 331,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

