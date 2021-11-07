Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INGN stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 581,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,635. The firm has a market cap of $834.76 million, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. Inogen has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

