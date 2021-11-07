Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 753,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,974. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Option Care Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.