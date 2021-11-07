Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.10 EPS.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.06. 6,146,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.53. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

