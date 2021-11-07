JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,762. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

