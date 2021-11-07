Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0324

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $178.27 million and $2.68 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,091,715,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,504,840,174 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

