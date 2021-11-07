MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $634.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.66 or 0.00403766 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 237,574,405 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

