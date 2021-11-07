$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. The Southern posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 34.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 135,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 15.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,475. The Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

