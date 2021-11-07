Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00081702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00083841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00098364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,595.59 or 0.07229695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,286.71 or 0.99561367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.99 or 0.00814887 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

