Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.