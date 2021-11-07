Sentinel Chain Achieves Market Cap of $352,477.42 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $352,477.42 and approximately $63,846.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00253751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

