Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.60 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $105.70 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $166.36 or 0.00264117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001091 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 635,365 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

