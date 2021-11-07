Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.44

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 51.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 118.2% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00083022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00099161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,442.34 or 1.00724255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.56 or 0.07267571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.78 or 0.00807765 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,623,901 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.