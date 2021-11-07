$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at $286,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 113,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

