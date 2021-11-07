Zacks: Analysts Expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($4.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 362,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,399. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.67. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.