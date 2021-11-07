Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 351,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,531. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $271.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cytosorbents stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cytosorbents at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

