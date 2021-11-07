Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 471,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The stock has a market cap of $841.35 million, a P/E ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

