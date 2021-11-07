FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $39.07. 2,536,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

