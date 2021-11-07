Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 613.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,776,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dropbox stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Dropbox worth $48,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.