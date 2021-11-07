Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.85 million.

VCRA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 524,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,316. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

