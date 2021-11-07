Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 666,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

