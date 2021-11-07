Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.02. 116,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,936. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $45.69 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

