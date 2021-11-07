Conflux Network (CFX) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,986.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.53 or 0.07316729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00319441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.45 or 0.00951719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00423417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00267896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00238503 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

