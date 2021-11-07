Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0378

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $33.27 million and approximately $35,433.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00253751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

