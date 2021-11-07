Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of OMP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 516.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

