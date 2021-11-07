WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
Several brokerages have commented on WW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.22.
NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.58.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
