WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on WW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. WW International’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

