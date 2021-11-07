iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of IRTC stock traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 792,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,614. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38.
Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.70.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
