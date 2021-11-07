iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 792,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,614. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.