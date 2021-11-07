Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green Plains stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Plains stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Green Plains worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

